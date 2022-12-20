Donate
An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam

Published December 20, 2022 at 1:50 PM HST
FrancisLam_grove_simple.png

Join Francis Lam, host of the culinary public radio program, "The Splendid Table," in-person for an evening of conversation with Hawaii champions of native/local ingredients and food sovereignty.

Hawai‘i Public Radio and The Culinary Institute of the Pacific Present: An Evening with The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 7:00 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.)

Mānoa Valley Theatre

2833 E Mānoa Rd, Honolulu 96822

Public On-Sale Begins Tues 12/27 | HPR Member Early Access Begins 12/20

Robynne Maii, James Beard award-winning chef and owner of Fete Hawai‘i, is scheduled to appear. More local guests to be announced.

This evening’s conversations will be recorded for a future local broadcast on Hawai‘i Public Radio and national broadcast on “The Splendid Table.”

“The Splendid Table” airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. on HPR-1, is distributed to more than 400 public radio stations across the country, and is available as a podcast.

This special evening is brought to you in partnership with the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at the Kapiʻolani Community College.

Spend an evening with Francis Lam of The Splendid Table on January 18 at Manoa Valley Theatre

