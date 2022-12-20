Join Francis Lam, host of the culinary public radio program, "The Splendid Table," in-person for an evening of conversation with Hawaii champions of native/local ingredients and food sovereignty.

Hawai‘i Public Radio and The Culinary Institute of the Pacific Present: An Evening with The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 7:00 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.)

Mānoa Valley Theatre

2833 E Mānoa Rd, Honolulu 96822

Public On-Sale Begins Tues 12/27 | HPR Member Early Access Begins 12/20

Robynne Maii, James Beard award-winning chef and owner of Fete Hawai‘i, is scheduled to appear. More local guests to be announced.

This evening’s conversations will be recorded for a future local broadcast on Hawai‘i Public Radio and national broadcast on “The Splendid Table.”

“The Splendid Table” airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. on HPR-1, is distributed to more than 400 public radio stations across the country, and is available as a podcast.

This special evening is brought to you in partnership with the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at the Kapiʻolani Community College.