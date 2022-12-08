Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Scientists say lava from Maunaloa is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the volcano is still erupting, but lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the road has been cut off.