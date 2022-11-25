Black Friday shoppers are expected to spend more money due to inflation

Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
These are challenging times for Hawai’i’s nonprofit organizations. There’s a group that recently gathered in part to share some tips for gathering financial support. Pacific Business News editor in chief A. Kam Napier has more.
It's “Black Friday”— traditionally a big shopping day across the United States. But in South Korea, discussions are continuing about a different kind of shopping trip. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.