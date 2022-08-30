Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Electric vehicle makers in Asia are upset that U.S. tax breaks won’t apply to their products. That’s part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law two weeks ago. But it’s also part of a broader set of developments in both trade and manufacturing. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.