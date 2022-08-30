Encore: What the movies taught us about teaching

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
Electric vehicle makers in Asia are upset that U.S. tax breaks won’t apply to their products. That’s part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law two weeks ago. But it’s also part of a broader set of developments in both trade and manufacturing. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.