Why is everything in Hawaii so darn expensive?! Join the HEA and a distinguished lineup of panelists and speakers to explore the Hawaii-specific constraints that prevent entrepreneurs, civil society leaders, and government officials from providing Hawaii’s essential goods and services at a reasonable price.



Throughout the day, from 8:00 AM to 4:45 PM HST, a distinguished lineup of panelists and experts will explore the impacts that supply issues have on Hawaii’s economy and consider potential solutions in four separate panel discussions.



Panel I will highlight the common challenges that entrepreneurs face in Hawaii.

Panel II will look at the challenges in developing residential housing in Hawaii.

Panel III will discuss the major challenges to reviving the agricultural sector in Hawaii, including the cost of labor and the availability of land and water.

Panel IV features leading economists and their views on Hawaii’s economic future.



Attendees will leave the conference with a better understanding of the challenges preventing reasonably priced goods and services in Hawaii, as well as ways to potentially address these challenges. Attendees are invited to a post-conference happy-hour at the Yard House bar, which is within walking distance from the Halekulani.



Tickets are now available online at hawaiieconomicassociation.com.



Speakers include representatives from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, the Hawaii Department of Taxation, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO), the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), local restaurateurs, and professionals in agriculture, housing, and economics.



Michael Hanson, President of Makai Logistics LLC, will deliver the conference’s Keynote Address: Sources of Hawaii’s High Costs: A View From the Logistics Sector.



In-person tickets are limited due to health considerations and will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis. In-person guests will enjoy a continental breakfast buffet from 7:30 AM to 8:00 AM and a plated lunch service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, courtesy of the Halekulani Hotel. Hot beverages will also be available throughout the event.



Ticket prices range from free to $150 per person, depending on membership status and attendance type. For more information, visit hawaiieconomicassociation.com.