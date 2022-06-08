The Mars Perseverance Rover has a pet rock

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Mars Perseverance rover is 130 million miles away doing important work for humanity. And while it may not have found water yet, it did manage to find what's being called its pet rock. A few months ago, a rock the size of a potato got stuck in the rover's front-left wheel. It's been along for the ride for more than five miles of Martian surface. NASA says that's a record. Although, this companion does not count as an intelligent life form.

