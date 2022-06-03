'Forbes': LeBron James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Even though LeBron James is not in the NBA Finals this year, he has about a billion reasons to celebrate. Forbes says at 37, he's the first active NBA player ever to become a billionaire. While he's made nearly $400 million on the court, most of his money, about 900 mil, came from things such as brand deals, real estate and investments. You know, with what I have in my coin jar and my pocket, I'd like to announce I'm finally a hundredaire. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.