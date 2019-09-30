Child's Favorite Stuffed Animal Is Found 14 years Later

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. At age 4, Emily Bauer had a favorite stuffed animal, a black cat named Plurna. She shed tears when it was lost on the family farm. Fourteen years later, a worker was putting up a fence and spotted something. The black cat was covered in dirt and vines - more of a gray cat now but otherwise intact. The Washington Post reports Emily was unable to speak. Her mom wrote - universe, thanks for the lift. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.