Tavis Smiley Wants To Hold President 'Accountable'

Published May 1, 2009 at 6:00 AM HST
President Obama marked his first 100 days in office earlier this week and enjoys a very high approval rating. But some wonder whether the first African-American president has done enough to help advance black Americans, in particular, and if he has any responsibility to do so.

Author and media commentator Tavis Smiley tells how black America should hold the president accountable. Smiley was recently named one of the world's 100 most influential people. He is co-author of the newly-released book Accountable: Making America as Good as Its Promise.

