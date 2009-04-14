'American Idol' Clarkson Releases Fourth Album

All I Ever Wanted, the fourth album of American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, debuted at number one on the Billboard albums sales chart in March 2009.

Clarkson was named the winner of American Idol in 2002 at the end of the series' first season. She released her debut album, Thankful, in 2003; her second album, Breakaway, in 2004; and her third album, My December, in 2007. Clarkson's popular singles include "Since U Been Gone," "Behind These Hazel Eyes" and "Because of You."

Rock critic Ken Tucker has a review of All I Ever Wanted.

