The Naked Chef Tackles Turkey

"I think it would be wrong to say to America: Have a really drab or boring Christmas or Thanksgiving meal. Instead, I would try and be clever and look at the weekly budget and just get that turkey working for you." Chef Jamie Oliver offers frugal holiday meal tips and speaks with host Liane Hansen about his new recipe book, Jamie At Home: Cook Your way to the Good Life.

Oliver also took time to answer some of the questions you submitted. To read his replies, go to our Soapbox blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.