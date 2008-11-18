Mark Cuban: The Man Behind The Mavericks

Though he's regularly fined for shouting down NBA referees, billionaire Mark Cuban is credited for turning the Dallas Mavericks around. Now, the Internet entrepreneur is being investigated for insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dave Zirin discusses Cuban's alleged misconduct and its precedents. Zirin writes for The Nation magazine, and is the author of A People's History of Sports in the United States.

