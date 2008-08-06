Ron Suskind Alleges War Fought On False Premises

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ron Suskind says the Bush administration buried critical information in the lead-up to the Iraq war.

In his new book, The Way of the World, Suskind writes about a secret meeting in early 2003 in which intelligence officials were told by Iraq's intelligence chief, Tahir Jalil Habbush, that Saddam Hussein had no weapons of mass destruction. According to his book, the Bush administration then buried the report.

Suskind also alleges that the White House forged a letter from Habbush that linked Iraq to the attacks on Sept. 11. However, two of Suskind's sources now deny that a fake document was produced.

Suskind is the author of The One Percent Doctrine and A Hope in the Unseen. Previously, he worked as the senior national affairs writer for The Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.