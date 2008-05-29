Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gnarls Barkley Crafts an 'Odd' Hit

Fresh Air
Published May 29, 2008 at 6:40 AM HST

Gnarls Barkley is best known for its massive summer hit "Crazy," from the band's award-winning 2006 debut St. Elsewhere. The duo — composed of singer Cee-Lo and producer Danger Mouse — came out of the Atlanta hip-hop scene; both members had their own music careers prior to teaming up. Gnarls Barkley won two Grammy awards in 2007, for Best Urban/Alternative Performance and Best Alternative Music Album.

With the follow-up, The Odd Couple, Gnarls Barkley takes its winning formula even further. The album nicely meshes Cee-Lo's soaring voice and Danger Mouse's off-kilter production style with classic R&B, infectious hip-hop grooves and highly cinematic production that's influenced by jazz, electronic music and even Spaghetti Westerns. Cee-Lo and Danger Mouse talk with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about their craft and their new album.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

More from Hawai‘i Public Radio