Record producer and Sinatra historian Charles Granada discusses his book Sessions With Sinatra: Frank Sinatra And The Art of Recording and the box set — Frank Sinatra: The Best of the Columbia Years 1943-1952 — he helped to create. A stamp honoring Frank Sinatra goes on sale next week.

This broadcast originally aired December 12, 1995.

