Hayes Carll, Finding 'Trouble' Where He Can

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published May 6, 2008 at 4:57 AM HST
Hayes Carll says some of his musical influences include Bob Dylan and singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt.
Michael Buckner
/
Getty Images
Fresh Air music critic Ken Tucker reviews Trouble in Mind, the new album from country singer Hayes Carll. The 32-year-old Texan says his music is inspired by Beat poetry, Bob Dylan and singer-songwriter Townes Van Zant.

Carll began his career playing in bars in Crystal Beach, Texas. Six nights a week for four years, Carll played to demanding, difficult crowds, what he called "an initiation into becoming a performer."

Trouble in Mind is Carll's third album. Carl says he spent a month recording the most recent album. He is currently on tour promoting it.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
