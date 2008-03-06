'Mental Weather': Moody, Variable, Promising

Celebrated soprano saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom has an inventively formatted new recording. It's called Mental Weather, and the CD contains a bonus: An MP3 file that stitches together all of the album's tracks in a seamless flow, the way Bloom and her combo perform them live.

Fresh Air's jazz critic says that owing to Bloom's unerring taste as an improviser — and the attentive support she gets from her quartet — the disc is one of her very best.

