'Mental Weather': Moody, Variable, Promising

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published March 6, 2008 at 5:20 AM HST

Celebrated soprano saxophonist Jane Ira Bloom has an inventively formatted new recording. It's called Mental Weather, and the CD contains a bonus: An MP3 file that stitches together all of the album's tracks in a seamless flow, the way Bloom and her combo perform them live.

Fresh Air's jazz critic says that owing to Bloom's unerring taste as an improviser — and the attentive support she gets from her quartet — the disc is one of her very best.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
