Voyager Spacecraft on Never-Ending Journey

Thirty years ago this week, NASA launched the Voyager 2 spacecraft on a trip to Jupiter and Saturn. Voyager 1 followed two weeks later. Both spacecraft are still going strong, heading toward interstellar space. We'll check in on their tour of the solar system, and beyond.

Ed Massey, Voyager project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

John Casani, former Voyager project manager

Howard McCurdy, co-author of the forthcoming book Robots in Space: Technology, Evolution, and Interplanetary Travel

