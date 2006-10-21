Donate
A Culinary Duet: 'The Opera Lover's Cookbook'

By Jacki Lyden
Published October 21, 2006 at 9:35 AM HST

For centuries, an evening of dinner and the opera formed a winning combo. Food historian Francine Segan celebrates the dynamic duo with a new book of musical meals: The Opera Lover's Cookbook. She pairs recipes and menus with beloved arias and overtures and pays tribute to some of the great composers through dinners and desserts.

The treats sold by the street vendors of Puccini's La Boheme inspire a fruit and nut medley, while Bizet's Carmen conjures up tapas of manchego cheese spiked with sherry. Segan even updates a culinary classic from Mozart's birthplace: the Austrian Linzertorte.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
