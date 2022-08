Darrell Mease, a convicted murderer, was scheduled to die in Missouri when his prayers were answered. Pope John Paul II won Mease, a Christian convert, a commutation of his death sentence during a 1999 Missouri visit.

Steve Inskeep talks to author Michael Cuneo about his book Almost Midnight, which chronicles Mease's case.

