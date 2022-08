Laden with vernacular and violence, Gautam Malkani's debut novel Londonstani follows four South Asian teenage kids in London's rough-and-tumble Hounslow borough.

Malkani, who was born in West London, is a journalist for the Financial Times. He talks with Scott Simon about the novel, which he completed not long after the terrorist bombings on the London Underground last July.

