Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

George Soros on 'The Age of Fallibility'

Fresh Air
Published July 13, 2006 at 5:00 AM HST

Philanthropist and investor George Soros is the chairman of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Institute. His new book is The Age of Fallibility: Consequences of The War on Terror. Soros, whose worth has been estimated at over $7 billion, has directed his philanthropic efforts toward defeating George W. Bush in 2004, overthrowing communism in Eastern Europe, helping black students attend university in apartheid South Africa and repealing drug prohibition laws internationally.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air

Tags

NPR National News
Related Stories